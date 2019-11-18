UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sargodha University Seminar On Title 'Metaphysical And Modern Poetry' Concludes

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 06:26 PM

Sargodha University seminar on title 'Metaphysical and Modern Poetry' concludes

Apart from imparting knowledge, the universities can play role of a catalyst in highlighting the importance of literature and its impact on individuals

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Apart from imparting knowledge, the universities can play role of a catalyst in highlighting the importance of literature and its impact on individuals.

The youth, being an agent of change and key stakeholders must write poetry closer to the human emotional values adoptable in all cultural geography of the world.

This was the crux of deliberations at a day-long seminar held at Sargodha University (SU) titled 'Metaphysical and Modern Poetry' on Monday organized by the Department of English, Sargodha University, said a press release issued here Monday.

The speakers expressed that the metaphysical style has continued both to maintain its identity and integrity and to stimulate fresh critical interpretation and vital poetic experimentation.

The event featured the dialogue between a galaxy of literary figures including professor of Qurtaba University Peshawar Dr Zahir Jang Khattak, Professor Zill-e-Hasnain Bokhari, Incharge English Department SU, Ijaz Asghar Bhatti, lecturer of English Department SU, Ms Hira Ali, faculty members and the students.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Khattak stressed on the inclusion of the theme of human rights either in poetry or in form of short poems as moral values keep us together.

He enlightened the students about work of 'George Herbert, John Donne and many other metaphysical poets and informed how modern man can do research in the field of poetry.

Dr Khattak invoked the research interest in the dynamic areas of metaphysical and modern poetry literature and research.

Commenting on the literary lull in the contemporary society Professor Bukhari said that apathy of society must come to an end and the books should be read. Biggest reward of an author is when his work is acknowledged, but unfortunately in our society only the best sellers are read, he added.

Professor Bukhari also discussed classical, romantic and modern poetry in the process of developing diverse cultural identities through language and literature.

Ijaz Asghar Bhatti and the focal person of the seminar Ms Hira Ali expressed that metaphysical poetry has unique place in English literature and is remarkably famous for its speaking tone and abrupt, dramatic opening appeals through reason.

Each fascinating presentation generated interesting debate in the Q&A session, with critical questions by the students and convincing responses by the speakers.

At the end, souvenirs and certificates were distributed among the guest speakers

Related Topics

Peshawar World Man Sargodha George Moral Event All From Best

Recent Stories

I'm not liberal-corrupt and nor hypocrite, says Bi ..

3 minutes ago

PTCL & WWF-Pakistan conduct Spellathon in less-pri ..

16 minutes ago

"Azadi March was Opposition parties'organized circ ..

22 minutes ago

British Lord backs Kashmiris' rights

26 minutes ago

Commissioner asks Deputy Commissioner to submit de ..

5 minutes ago

Loyalists sweep Belarus vote as opposition takes n ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.