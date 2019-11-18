Sargodha University seminar on title 'Metaphysical and Modern Poetry' concludes

Apart from imparting knowledge, the universities can play role of a catalyst in highlighting the importance of literature and its impact on individuals

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Apart from imparting knowledge, the universities can play role of a catalyst in highlighting the importance of literature and its impact on individuals.

The youth, being an agent of change and key stakeholders must write poetry closer to the human emotional values adoptable in all cultural geography of the world.

This was the crux of deliberations at a day-long seminar held at Sargodha University (SU) titled 'Metaphysical and Modern Poetry' on Monday organized by the Department of English, Sargodha University, said a press release issued here Monday.

The speakers expressed that the metaphysical style has continued both to maintain its identity and integrity and to stimulate fresh critical interpretation and vital poetic experimentation.

The event featured the dialogue between a galaxy of literary figures including professor of Qurtaba University Peshawar Dr Zahir Jang Khattak, Professor Zill-e-Hasnain Bokhari, Incharge English Department SU, Ijaz Asghar Bhatti, lecturer of English Department SU, Ms Hira Ali, faculty members and the students.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Khattak stressed on the inclusion of the theme of human rights either in poetry or in form of short poems as moral values keep us together.

He enlightened the students about work of 'George Herbert, John Donne and many other metaphysical poets and informed how modern man can do research in the field of poetry.

Dr Khattak invoked the research interest in the dynamic areas of metaphysical and modern poetry literature and research.

Commenting on the literary lull in the contemporary society Professor Bukhari said that apathy of society must come to an end and the books should be read. Biggest reward of an author is when his work is acknowledged, but unfortunately in our society only the best sellers are read, he added.

Professor Bukhari also discussed classical, romantic and modern poetry in the process of developing diverse cultural identities through language and literature.

Ijaz Asghar Bhatti and the focal person of the seminar Ms Hira Ali expressed that metaphysical poetry has unique place in English literature and is remarkably famous for its speaking tone and abrupt, dramatic opening appeals through reason.

Each fascinating presentation generated interesting debate in the Q&A session, with critical questions by the students and convincing responses by the speakers.

At the end, souvenirs and certificates were distributed among the guest speakers