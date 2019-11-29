UrduPoint.com
Sargodha University ,University Of Huddersfield UK Inked MoU To Explore New Sources Of Sustainable Nano-materials For Industrial Application

Fri 29th November 2019

Sargodha University ,University of Huddersfield UK inked MoU to explore new sources of sustainable nano-materials for industrial application

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ):Sargodha University (SU) and the University of Huddersfield, UK have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore, purify and characterize new sources of sustainable nano-materials for various industrial applications.

The agreement was aimed at establishing research link between the institutions for mutual benefit and in a spirit of friendship and co-operation.

In this regard the MoU signing ceremony was held here in the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) Sargodha University.

The Director ORIC Sargodha University, Dr Muhammad Farooq Anwar on behalf of the Vice Chancellor SU Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad and Dr Muhammad Usman Ghori, senior research fellow and admission tutor at the School of Applied Sciences University of Huddersfield inked the agreement. The Dean Faculty of Pharmacy,Dr Sajid Bashir, the Principal College of Pharmacy Dr Saira Azhar and other officials were also present.

According to the signing content, both institutions will collaborate with each other on training, research work, joint seminars and workshops. Senior staff from the institutions will communicate and meet regularly to promote this collaboration in various areas of mutual interest.

The signing ceremony for collaboration has come to a fruitful end with a strong sense of trust and consensus established between the two institutions, which is an important milestone for further collaboration and development in future, said by Dr Farooq Anwar.

The agreement will open pathways for further research collaboration and on-ground impact in Pakistan, he added. It is to be mentioned that University of Huddersfield, UK was established in 1825, and is located in the heart of Huddersfield an old and friendly city. The University has already been awarded the title 'The State-of-the-art University with High Quality Training' by Times Higher Education Supplement.

