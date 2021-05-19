Sarhadi assures all out support to new VC KMU

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar's Senate Member, well known businessman and President Abasin Column Writers Association, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi on Wednesday while welcoming the appointment of Professor Dr Zia ul Haq as Vice Chancellor KMU, congratulated him on his new assignment and assured all out support in addressing the issues being faced by the university.

During a meeting with VC KMU Dr Zia ul Haq at his office here, Sarhadi hoped the progress made by the university during the headships of former VCs Professor Dr Daud Khan, Professor Dr Hafizullah and Professor Dr Arshad Javed, would get a further boost under the dynamic leadership of Professor Dr Zai ul Haq.

He said the KMU was among one of the universities of the country on which high hopes have been pinned by the people and anticipated that it would play a pivotal role in addressing the challenges being faced by the health sector in coming days.

Zia ul Haq Sarhadi said being a member of Senate of KMU, he and his team would extend every possible support to the university administration in promotion of medical education and any other field.

Later, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi presented an edition of his book "Roshni Kay Safeer" to the VC KMU, Professor Dr Zia ul Haq that was received with thanks by the VC.