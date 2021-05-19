UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarhadi Assures All Out Support To New VC KMU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:12 PM

Sarhadi assures all out support to new VC KMU

The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar's Senate Member, well known businessman and President Abasin Column Writers Association, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi on Wednesday while welcoming the appointment of Professor Dr Zia ul Haq as Vice Chancellor KMU, congratulated him on his new assignment and assured all out support in addressing the issues being faced by the university

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar's Senate Member, well known businessman and President Abasin Column Writers Association, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi on Wednesday while welcoming the appointment of Professor Dr Zia ul Haq as Vice Chancellor KMU, congratulated him on his new assignment and assured all out support in addressing the issues being faced by the university.

During a meeting with VC KMU Dr Zia ul Haq at his office here, Sarhadi hoped the progress made by the university during the headships of former VCs Professor Dr Daud Khan, Professor Dr Hafizullah and Professor Dr Arshad Javed, would get a further boost under the dynamic leadership of Professor Dr Zai ul Haq.

He said the KMU was among one of the universities of the country on which high hopes have been pinned by the people and anticipated that it would play a pivotal role in addressing the challenges being faced by the health sector in coming days.

Zia ul Haq Sarhadi said being a member of Senate of KMU, he and his team would extend every possible support to the university administration in promotion of medical education and any other field.

Later, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi presented an edition of his book "Roshni Kay Safeer" to the VC KMU, Professor Dr Zia ul Haq that was received with thanks by the VC.

Related Topics

Senate Peshawar Education Progress Khyber Medical University All

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,348 new COVID-19 cases, 1,316 reco ..

8 minutes ago

Ukrainian health minister dismissed due to unsatis ..

8 minutes ago

Distt admin launches grand crackdown against encro ..

8 minutes ago

14 bodies recovered, 75 still missing from cyclone ..

8 minutes ago

US Hypersonic Missiles LRHW 'Not a Problem' for Ru ..

11 minutes ago

Putin, Xi Launch Construction of New Power Units i ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.