SAU advises candidates to get Admit Cards for appearance in entry test

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The Director Admissions Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) has advised all those candidates who applied for admissions in various undergraduate degree programs of the Varsity, its colleges and Sub Campus Umerkot for the academic year 2021-2022 to get their Admit Cards download from the Varsity's portal @ (https://admission.

sau.edu.pk).

The pre-admission entry test of the candidates will be conducted at 8 a.m. at Public school Latifabad, Hyderabad and no candidate will be allowed to appear in the test centre without Admit Card, he maintained.