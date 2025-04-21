Open Menu

SAU And Capital Consultants Sign MoU To Boost Research And Innovation

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 08:11 PM

Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam and the renowned Islamabad-based firm Capital Consultants have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote mutual research, local technology development and innovation through knowledge transfer.

The virtual signing ceremony was attended by SAU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal and Capital Consultant’s Chief Executive Officer Moazzam Ali Toor, who signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions. Also present on the occasion were Prof. Dr. Tanveer Fatima Mianoo, Director ORIC, Khadija Toor, HR Manager, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Tanveer Fattah Abro and Dr. Muneer Ahmed Jamali.

The SAU spokesperson informed that the MoU aims to foster innovation by enabling student internships, advanced training opportunities, industrial-level technology transfer and the development of market-driven solutions. Capital Consultants will provide financial support for various projects, while SAU will contribute through its faculty, research scholars and scientific infrastructure in developing practical and marketable products.

The agreement also includes provisions for international scholarships and student mentorship in research projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal remarked that the world has entered a new era of agriculture, where robotic systems are becoming the norm, and Pakistan is currently advancing in the area of precision agriculture.

He noted that this collaboration would significantly increase internship and scholarship opportunities for students.

Moazzam Ali Toor stated that the MoU was initially valid for five years and can be extended with mutual consent.

He added that the partnership would support mutual development, technological self-reliance and the promotion of a knowledge-based economy.

