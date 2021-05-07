SAU extends date for admission forms submission

The management of Sindh Agriculture University has extended the date of receipt of application for admission in undergraduate Degree programme in its affiliated colleges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The management of Sindh Agriculture University has extended the date of receipt of application for admission in undergraduate Degree programme in its affiliated colleges.

According to announcement here on Friday, the meeting of Deans Committee which held under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Dr.

Fateh Marri has made this decision keeping in view the current situation in COVID-19 and Eid holidays.

According to decision, the date of application forms for admissions in the undergraduate degree programme SZAB Agricultural College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technologies and sub-campus Umerkot affiliated to the university has been extended till June 4, 2021.

The interested candidates can submit applications for admission in two colleges and sub-campus till the fixed date, the meeting decided.