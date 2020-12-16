UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SAU Extends Last Date For Submission Of Admission Forms

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 04:06 PM

SAU extends last date for submission of admission forms

The authorities of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Wednesday extended the last date for submission of admission forms in all disciplines up to December 31

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The authorities of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Wednesday extended the last date for submission of admission forms in all disciplines up to December 31.

The authorities informed that the candidates may download the application forms from university's official website and fill the same online for admissions in all disciplines of Bachelor Degree Programme of the Academic Year 2020-2021 up to December 31.

Related Topics

Sindh Agriculture Same Tando Jam May December All From

Recent Stories

Seventeen Taliban Militants Killed in Southern Afg ..

2 minutes ago

Shabbir Ahmad claims he was asked to shave beard f ..

12 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Congratulates Transitional Government ..

12 minutes ago

Indonesia reports 6,725 new COVID-19 cases, 137 ne ..

2 minutes ago

Mongolia to distribute livestock feed to provinces ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan stresses for more sports ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.