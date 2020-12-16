SAU extends last date for submission of admission forms

The authorities of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Wednesday extended the last date for submission of admission forms in all disciplines up to December 31

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The authorities of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Wednesday extended the last date for submission of admission forms in all disciplines up to December 31.

The authorities informed that the candidates may download the application forms from university's official website and fill the same online for admissions in all disciplines of Bachelor Degree Programme of the Academic Year 2020-2021 up to December 31.