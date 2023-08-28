Open Menu

SAU Extends Second Semester Admission Fee Submission Date

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2023 | 05:23 PM

SAU extends second semester admission fee submission date

The Director Admissions Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam informed on Monday that the last date for submission of the first to last year second semester admission fee has been extended with late fee up to September 11, 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The Director Admissions Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam informed on Monday that the last date for submission of the first to last year second semester admission fee has been extended with late fee up to September 11, 2023.

He advised all enrolled students of Academic Year 2022-2023 of all faculties, Sub-Campus Umerkot as well as Institute of food Sciences and Technologies, Information Technology Center, SZAB Agriculture College Dokri and Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology Khairpur to download online admission forms and submit the same up to September 11, 2023 with late fee.

