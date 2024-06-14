- Home
- SAU, FAO sign agreement to train farmers in climate resilient agriculture, modern techniques
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 07:51 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) A Letter of Agreement (LOA) was signed between Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam and the United Nations food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to train farmers in 22 fields across various union councils in three districts of Sindh. The focus of the training will be on modern agricultural techniques, marketing and seed production.
According to the University Spokesperson, the focal person from SAU Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro and Florence from FAO signed the LOA for the project titled "Transforming Indus Basin with Climate Resilience Agriculture and Water Management."
The project aims to establish adaptive demonstration plots to test and validate Climate Resilient Agriculture (CRA) practices according to the targeted cropping system of agro-ecological zones. This initiative will enhance the capacity of farmer beneficiaries and raise awareness in the three targeted districts of Sindh including Sanghar, Badin and Umerkot. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari.
According to the LOA, experts from SAU will educate farmers on sustainable agriculture, land preparation, inter-cropping, irrigation, the impact of climate change, marketing and pure seed production techniques. The university will also be responsible for providing access to modern technology at the grassroots level, organizing agricultural street theater, field days and other communication-related programs.
During the ceremony, Dr. Fateh Mari stated that SAU was at the forefront not only in agricultural education and research but also in extension services. This project aims to assist small-scale farmers by demonstrating techniques on their fields to achieve better yields at lower costs.
Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro mentioned that experts from FAO and SAU were establishing demonstration plots for sugarcane, Vegetables and sunflower in Badin, cotton and wheat in Sanghar, and wheat and cotton in Umerkot. Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Jan Muhammad Mari, Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Dr. Syed Zia-ul-Hasan Shah and others were also present at the event.
