SAU hosts second Thar cultural festival to promote heritage, tourism and sustainable development

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, in collaboration with the Thar Students' Council, hosted the second Thar traditional and cultural festival.

The event featured expert discussions and key recommendations aimed at promoting tourism, preserving Thar’s cultural heritage, improving rainwater harvesting systems, conserving wildlife, and advancing agricultural and environmental research.

The SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal highlighted Thar’s unique historical and cultural significance, emphasizing the importance of organic crop cultivation, medicinal plants, and the handicraft industry in the region.

He stressed the need to enhance market access for Thar’s nutrient-rich agricultural and veterinary products in metropolitan cities.

MPA Imdad Ali Pitafi in his speech, said that SAU plays a crucial role in promoting the agriculture and education sectors, particularly in rain-fed agriculture in the Thar region. He also acknowledged the Sindh government's efforts towards the development of Thar.

Former Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari pointed out that Thar was rich in mineral, cultural and agricultural resources. He said that for Thar's development, a Thar University and Thar Development Authority should be established.

He praised the resilience and hard work of Thari women and stressed the importance of promoting local handicrafts. Dr. Mari advocated for institutions to support the commercialization of organic, chemical-free food products.

Prominent social reformer Nasir Panhwar discussed ecological changes affecting Thar, noting the shift from traditional eco-friendly huts (Chauonro) to cement houses and the declining peacock population as indicators of environmental disturbances.

He mentioned the adverse impact of coal mining on the region’s environment and called for university-led research to mitigate these effects.

Social activist Zahida Detho urged authorities to designate Thar as a special development region, advocating for increased tourism initiatives and infrastructural improvements. She also called for the removal of middlemen in the handicraft industry to ensure fair wages for Thari women and the establishment of educational institutions and skill development centers for their empowerment.

Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, highlighted that over half of Sindh’s land, including Thar, Achro Thar, Nara, Kohistan and Kachho, requires extensive research in agriculture and mineral resources. Social reformer and SAU alumna from Thar, Pushpa Kumari, underscored the transformative role of education in Thar’s development.

Technical sessions were also conducted on agriculture, minerals and organic products from Thar, with expert discussions led by Dr. Ishaq Samejo, Noor Ahmed Jhinjhi, Dr. Fayyaz Latif Chandio, Idrees Jatoi, Sakeena Veesar and Anwer Maqsood. The event also featured exhibitions of Thari products, cultural heritage, traditional attire, books and agricultural displays, complemented by cultural and musical performances.