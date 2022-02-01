SAU launches GIS training session for faculty and students

The first training session on Geo Information System (GIS) has been launched on Tuesday at Sindh Agriculture University for teachers and students associated with agricultural engineering

HYDERABAD

The Dean Faculty of Agriculture Engineering Dr. Naimatullah Leghari who inaugurated the launching ceremony of the training, said that GIS system has been introduced in various developed countries for monitoring agricultural cultivation, irrigation and climatic conditions, which facilitates the agricultural system.

He said that this training would not only provide access to this modern knowledge to the students but also its benefits to agriculture and farmers.

Prof. Dr. Altaf Siyal, an expert in GIS Technology said the GIS Remote System is a highly efficient system for timely understanding and learning of technological advances and development of agriculture and innovation in this field.

The GIS technology provides information on agricultural development, available water resources, soil, climate, mountains and arid areas, he said and informed that a group of 30 teachers and students are participating in the training session.

Prof. Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Siyal said that agricultural activities through the GIS system is the latest form of access, through which agribusiness can be carried forward.

He said the farmers of Sindh need to get authentic information about the land system and climate change all over the world. This system is especially useful for students and researchers in the fields of climate change, water, soil and environment, he added.