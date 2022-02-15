UrduPoint.com

SAU Management Extends Registration Date For Admissions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022 | 05:17 PM

SAU management extends registration date for admissions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The Director Admissions, Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam on Tuesday informed that date of registration for admission in First Semester (Spring) of all classes, 1st (Repeaters), 2nd, 3rd, 4th and Final year of Undergraduate Degree Programme academic year 2021-22, had been extended till up to February 25.

In an announcement here, he informed that admission forms could now be submitted with a late fee of Rs. 800/-.

The concerned candidates can apply online by downloading registration form from official website of the university's website, he said and added that candidates can contact with the varsity admissions department for further information.

