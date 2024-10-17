SAU organizes roadshow for Huawei ICT skills competition

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), in collaboration with Huawei, organized a roadshow to encourage student participation in the skilled Information and Communication Technology (ICT) competition. An awareness seminar was also held at Dr. A.M. Shaikh Auditorium to provide guidelines to students about the importance of the competition and the registration process.

Addressing the event, SAU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari emphasized the importance of having skills and capabilities alongside academic degrees in today’s world. He urged students to register with global companies like Huawei and participate in national and international competitions.

The Huawei Pakistan's Manager Talent Ecosystem Hamza Bin Najam praised the IT talent in Sindh, citing Bhag Chand Meghwar, a youth from Thar, who won an international competition in 2021 through hard work.

He also noted that graduates from SAU and other universities have been participating in Huawei ICT competitions and are now contributing to various countries globally.

The Director ITC Dr. Mir Sajjad Talpur added that Huawei's ICT initiative was offering significant opportunities for youth to join global organizations. The event was attended by Dean Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Danesh Kumar and Bhag Chand Meghwar, the 2021 global winner. A registration camp for the Huawei competitions was set up outside the Information Technology Center and will continue for two days.