SAU Organizes Seminar On Digital Career Opportunities

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 05:04 PM

SAU organizes seminar on digital career opportunities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :The experts and scholars has expressed their concerns over limited numbers of scholarships and enrollment being availed by the youth studies in higher learning institutions of other countries of the world have pledged to strive for enhancement of the number at least up to 60 thousand.

Around six million students from different countries of the world got scholarships and enrolled in these world best universities while the number of youth from Sindh seems as peanut, they said while addressing a seminar held at Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam on Saturday on the topic of exploring digital career opportunities and effective communication tools for youth of Sindh.

The daylong seminar was hosted by the Faculty of Crop Protection (FCPT) of Sindh Agricultural University in collaboration with the Institute for Social Change (ISC), a subsidiary of the Sindh sports and Youth Affairs Department.

The Dean FCPT Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri said the Sindh Agriculture University fully encouraged its graduates to pursue higher studies in other universities of the world but at the same time, the varsity management is trying to improve the academic and research quality of the campus in line with world standards.

He hoped that this seminar would help the youth of Sindh to get scholarships in the universities of developed countries.

The Executive Director of ISC Abdul Jabbar Bhatti said that there were thousands of scholarship opportunities in various universities around the world even China alone has set a target of providing opportunities to 0.5 million students from around the world.

"We look for opportunities in world universities for the youth of Sindh and encourage them to get maximum scholarships while the students studying in international universities should support the business economy in Sindh", he said.

The scholar from University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr. Shah Murad Chandio informed that students from different countries were getting higher education in universities of different developed countries including China, Malaysia, Australia, Germany, USA and UK in different fields including Medical, Engineering, Agriculture, IT and Business Administration therefore if the youth of Sindh guided and trained in proper manner, then they can get benefit from it.

Among others, Dr. Yaqoob Koondhar, Dr. Bhai Khan Solangi, Dr. Manzoor Abro and Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba Khushk also addressed the seminar which was attended by a large number of teachers and students of the university.

