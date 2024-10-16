- Home
- SAU Students Participate in 3rd International Parasitology Conference at UVAS Lahore
Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2024 | 07:08 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Students from Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, who are currently interning at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, participated in the 3rd International Parasitology Conference titled "Paracon24: Tackling Food Security Challenges". The event was organized in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the Pakistan Parasitology Department.
According to the SAU spokesperson, the international delegates and experts from Iran, China, Scotland and Tunisia attended the conference, providing an excellent platform for knowledge exchange.
The students from SAU had the opportunity to meet foreign professors and delegates, which fostered academic and research collaborations in the field of parasitology. The students enthusiastically participated in all sessions and represented their university with great interest.
During the technical sessions, participants discussed important topics including food safety and the impact of parasite interference on the agriculture and livestock sectors. These sessions highlighted modern solutions and strategies to address the challenges posed by parasitic diseases, which will contribute to tackling these issues and advancing global efforts in food security and sustainable agriculture.
The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Dr. Fateh Mari appreciated the participation of students, calling the experience a valuable opportunity for them to enhance their academic skills, connect with international experts and explore new research opportunities to address key issues in agriculture and food safety.
