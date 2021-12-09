SAU Sub Campus first batch passed out

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The first batch of Sindh Agricultural University's (SAU) Umerkot sub-campus completed its bachelor's degree.

According to a university spokesman, a farewell ceremony was organised in honour of passed out students by the undergraduate students on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the sub campus Director Dr Jan Muhammad Marri called upon the passed out graduates that they should use their potential for agricultural development in other areas including Tharparkar.

The university sub-campus has also introduced the discipline of information technology and other degree courses along with Diploma in livestock, he informed.

The Deputy Commissioner Umerkot, Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon said that after the establishment of sub-campus of SAU in Umerkot, expectations for development and prosperity in different areas of the city and Thar have increased.

He said the interest of Vice Chancellor, SAU Dr Fateh Marri for sub-campus Umerkot with resolving the problems of farmers and cattle breeders of the area was also fulfilling the dream of higher education of their children.

Mustafa Khoso of Sami Foundation said the sub-campus in Umerkot would play a bridging role in various research, survey and community welfare activities with various stakeholders.

Among others, Dr Vishandas, Saleem Chang, Muhammad Nawaz Mir Bahr and Imam Bakhsh Chachar also addressed the participation while the students who completed their degree also shared their views on the occasion .