SAU to host 2nd international conference on plant protection sciences from April 9

Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam is set to host the 2nd international conference on plant protection sciences (ICPPS-2025) on April 9–10, convening renowned scientists and crop protection experts from across the world to discuss sustainable and innovative strategies in plant protection
According to a university spokesperson, the conference is being organized by the Faculty of Crop Protection with support from the Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC). The primary objective of the event is to foster scientific and technological collaboration between Pakistan and developed countries, thereby strengthening global partnerships in the domain of plant protection.
The two-day event aims to provide a platform for researchers, young scientists and students to exchange knowledge, share experiences and establish long-term collaborations that enhance innovation and capacity-building in sustainable agriculture.
The inaugural session will be presided over by Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, Vice Chancellor of SAU. Prominent keynote speakers from China, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia and Pakistan will share their insights, including Prof. Dr. WenMing Wan, Prof. Dr. Zhou Zongshan, Prof. Dr. Yueqiu HE and Prof. Dr. Manzoor Hussain Soomro, among others.
