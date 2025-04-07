Open Menu

SAU To Host 2nd International Conference On Plant Protection Sciences From April 9

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 06:37 PM

SAU to host 2nd international conference on plant protection sciences from April 9

Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam is set to host the 2nd international conference on plant protection sciences (ICPPS-2025) on April 9–10, convening renowned scientists and crop protection experts from across the world to discuss sustainable and innovative strategies in plant protection

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam is set to host the 2nd international conference on plant protection sciences (ICPPS-2025) on April 9–10, convening renowned scientists and crop protection experts from across the world to discuss sustainable and innovative strategies in plant protection.

According to a university spokesperson, the conference is being organized by the Faculty of Crop Protection with support from the Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC). The primary objective of the event is to foster scientific and technological collaboration between Pakistan and developed countries, thereby strengthening global partnerships in the domain of plant protection.

The two-day event aims to provide a platform for researchers, young scientists and students to exchange knowledge, share experiences and establish long-term collaborations that enhance innovation and capacity-building in sustainable agriculture.

The inaugural session will be presided over by Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, Vice Chancellor of SAU. Prominent keynote speakers from China, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia and Pakistan will share their insights, including Prof. Dr. WenMing Wan, Prof. Dr. Zhou Zongshan, Prof. Dr. Yueqiu HE and Prof. Dr. Manzoor Hussain Soomro, among others.

Recent Stories

Sheikh Hamdan’s visit to India reflects depth of ..

Sheikh Hamdan’s visit to India reflects depth of exceptional relations: IBPC D ..

11 minutes ago
 SEE Holding unveils Sustainable City 2.0 at AIM Co ..

SEE Holding unveils Sustainable City 2.0 at AIM Congress 2025

11 minutes ago
 PMIF-25 to begin tomorrow with participation from ..

PMIF-25 to begin tomorrow with participation from 300 Foreign delegates: Ali Per ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE, India: Firm vision for strengthening strategi ..

UAE, India: Firm vision for strengthening strategic partnerships

26 minutes ago
 Kersten Group constructs production facility in RA ..

Kersten Group constructs production facility in RAKEZ

26 minutes ago
 Russian economy grows 4.1% over past two years: Ec ..

Russian economy grows 4.1% over past two years: Economic Development Minister

41 minutes ago
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 3,882 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 3,882 points

4 minutes ago
 CBUAE 2024 Annual Report highlights UAE's leadersh ..

CBUAE 2024 Annual Report highlights UAE's leadership in strengthening financial ..

1 hour ago
 Palestinians stage general strike in protest again ..

Palestinians stage general strike in protest against Israeli aggression on Gaza

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd edition of Bitcoin MENA in D ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd edition of Bitcoin MENA in December

1 hour ago
 Minister of Economy explores strengthening coopera ..

Minister of Economy explores strengthening cooperation with Governor of Guangxi

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Swe ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Sweden

2 hours ago

More Stories From Education