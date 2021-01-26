SAU to start regular academic process from Feb 1

The authorities of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tuesday announced starting regular academic process from February 1,2021 by holding regular classes in the varsity and its affiliated colleges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The authorities of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tuesday announced starting regular academic process from February 1,2021 by holding regular classes in the varsity and its affiliated colleges.

The decision to this effect has been made in the meeting of implementation committee which held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri.

According to decision, first, second and third year regular classes in different faculties will be started from February 1,2021 and the last fourth year of these faculties and the last fifth year classes of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences will be conducted online for further period of one month.

Considering current situation of COVID-19, the meeting decided to run the classes of these batches on campus, thus postgraduate PhD, M.Phil and MSc classes will be conducted online, while postgraduate students will be able to do research work in their laboratories.

The Dean Dr. Qamarddin Chachar, Dr. Aijaz Khoonharo, Dr. Naimatullah Leghari, Dr. Jan Muhammad Mari, Dr. Abdullah Arijo, Dr. Khadim Hussain Wagan, Engr. Mumtaz Ali Jakhro and Manzoor Ali Magsi were also present in the meeting.