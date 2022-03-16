UrduPoint.com

SAU Umerkot Sub Campus Organizes Training Workshop

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2022 | 05:28 PM

The Sub Campus of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam at Umerkot Wednesday organized three day training workshop for faculty and students for effective professional leadership management, fund raising, internship and placement

Addressing the workshop participants, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Marri while highlighting the effective professional development for quality education, research and economic growth of the country said that quality education and research indicators were correlated with the economic growth of the country.

He hoped that the faculty will promote the quality of professional education and skills for the personality development of the students adding that the faculty can also build their linkages with industries for fund raising management and job placement of the students.

The President Pakistan Institute of Entrepreneurship Dr. Tahir Mahmood Chaudhry who was the key facilitator of the workshop, said that the university faculty and students should develop their skills and technology in new digital era to address the needs of the global community.

He said commitment towards education is necessary and there is a need to develop linkages with industry, alumni, trustees and philanthropic for fund raising management in the university.

The fund raising would support income generation and students should ensure their aid and support for their education and better livelihood, he added.

The Director, University Advancement and Financial Assistance Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kunbhar emphasized upon that academia and corporate sector leaders to come forward and support the university and its students for education.

He said the majority of the students enrolled at SAU Tando Jam are poor and they need proper guidance and assistance for their better education.

Dr. Kumbhar said that networking and entrepreneurship skills would be helpful for career development, effective internship, and job placement of the students.

