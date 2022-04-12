UrduPoint.com

SAU VC Distributes SHEC Indigenous Scholarshop Cheques Among Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2022 | 04:37 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri Tuesday distributed Cheques of Indigenous Scholarship among the students of Master's Programme and Ph.D. scholars.

The indigenous scholarship cheques were released by Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC), the university spokesman informed.

Addressing the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor called upon the scholars to conduct their research on new topics keeping in view the problems facing agriculture.

Sindh Agriculture University is also launching training workshops to further enhance the qualifications of its students so that the graduates can prove their competence in the practical field, he informed.

He said that development of the country was linked with education and research therefore the university management is also launching diploma programs in many fields.

Earlier, cheques were distributed among the students of different faculties of the Agricultural University. Among others, Director, University Advancement and Financial Assistance Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Syed Noman Shah and Shabana Memon were present on the occasion.

