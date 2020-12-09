SAU VC performs groundbreaking of new botanical garden

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Vice Chancellor Tando Jam Prof. Dr. Zaheeruddin Mirani Wednesday performed groundbreaking of new botanical garden by planting a sapling near the varsity's central library.

The new botanical garden was being developed to plant such local saplings at large which grow with minimum use of water, the university spokesman informed. The old university garden has been closed following the decision of the university management, he added.

In the first phase, the department concerned has set up Thar Corner at the botanical garden while other portions of the garden will be developed gradually.