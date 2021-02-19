SAU Vice Chancellor calls upon effective agriculture research

(@FahadShabbir)

Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Mari on Friday emphasized the experts to introduce modern research to save the hereditary and indigenous breeds of livestock as agricultural sector was contributing 18 percent of the total GDP of Pakistan sharing 40 percent contribution in crop production and 60 percent in livestock

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Mari on Friday emphasized the experts to introduce modern research to save the hereditary and indigenous breeds of livestock as agricultural sector was contributing 18 percent of the total GDP of Pakistan sharing 40 percent contribution in crop production and 60 percent in livestock.

He expressed these views while addressing to the faculty and heads of departments during his visit to the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences.

The archaeological evidences prove that cattle breeding in Sindh is a model of our cultural identity as well as our agricultural and economic development", he said and added, "We have to play our role in breeding and preserving the indigenous breeds of local animal.

He said the varsity experts are not only protecting their hereditary breed through modern artificial insemination technology, but also promoting milk and meat products.

"We have an excellent breed of animals which includes Thari, Sindhi Red Cow, Kundhi Buffalo, Barri, Jabuloo, Kamori Goat", the Vice Chancellor said and added, Red Sindhi Cow is bred export to Australia, Russia and many other countries of the world.

He said that effective research on modern pattern both in agriculture and livestock sector could bring more success and benefits not only for farmers and livestock owners but also for the country.

The Dean Dr. Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashidi while briefing the Vice Chancellor informed Sindh is the second largest producer of milk and meat in the country so there is an urgent need to raise animals through modern technology and save indigenous breeds of the province.

In this regard, experts will have to rely on modern research otherwise Sindh will be unable to maintain its hereditary animal breeds, he said.

Faculty member Prof. Dr. Abdullah Arijo said that livestock farming was the second largest source of income after agriculture, while the livestock sector is helping to alleviate poverty. Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam is continuing its research work to help advance such technology, he added.

Dr. Parashutam Khatri and Dr. Allah Bakhsh Kachhiwal also briefed that 60 percent of the animals in developed countries are preserving their local breeds through artificial insemination technology. "We are working on the promotion of local breeds through this technology", they said and added, this technology needs to be supported in Sindh, otherwise the livestock sector will be severely affected.

Among others, Dr. Attaullah Shah, Dr. Zaheer Ahmad Nizamani, Dr. Ahmed Nawaz Tanio, Dr. Amjad Mirani, Dr. Asghar Kanboh, Dr. Nasir Rajput, Dr. Huma Rizwana, Dr. Gulfam Ahmed Mughal and Dr. Shahid Hussain were also present on the occasion.