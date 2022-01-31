SAU Vice Chancellor emphasizes introducing modern science curriculum

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Prof. Dr. Fateh Marri has emphasized the need of introducing modern science curriculum which he said become indispensable in the secondary education system.

The implementation of more advanced scientific knowledge in basic education will lead to produce best scientists and experts in various fields, he said while talking to experts during the visit of "Science talent farming lab mobile bus" of Pakistan Science Foundation on Monday.

The Vice Chancellor said that special attention is being paid to education at the school level in the developed countries and there is the need that such steps should also be initiated in Pakistan.

He said that due to poor basic education system, students are facing many difficulties during higher education therefore it is the need that the curriculum related to physics, biology, computer as well as science, medical and engineering in Primary, secondary and higher secondary education should be digitalized and will have to create and use modern study methods in order to increase the interest of students in basic level.

He suggested that parents, teachers and experts should play a role in guiding students towards positive use of cellular phones. He appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Science Foundation in attracting students towards science.

The Assistant Director, Pakistan Science Foundation and In-charge of Science Caravan Khalid Hussain Soomro said that school children were not only trained through lectures, scientific exhibitions and debates, but also given experiments.

"Through science caravan, we are educating students about the importance of science at their schools," he said and added that PSF fully committed that students should have basic knowledge of science and Sindh Agriculture University is cooperating in this regard. Experts of SAU and PSF officials were also present on the occasion.