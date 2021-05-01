UrduPoint.com
SAU Vice Chancellor Pays Tributes To Workers On May Day

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 03:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam Dr Fateh Marri, has said the workers are integral part of society who are striving for the development of the nation and the homeland like other stakeholders of the country.

In his message on the occasion of International Labour Day on Saturday, he said the workers community has been engaged in the development of agriculture, construction and industrial activities, therefore we should take care of the workers around us and appreciate their hard work.

He said that in every difficult job, the workers performed and achieved many tasks assigned to them for nation building.

"On International Labour Day, we pay tribute to their efforts and acknowledge their services", he said and added the management of Sindh Agriculture University pays tribute to all the employees of varsity especially to the employees who are working for the institution in hot and cold and various hard stages.

He said that Sindh Agriculture University was the only higher education institution in which the students also belong to farmers, labourers and poor families and the varsity management was trying to get the children of labourers and poor families to come forward in the service of the country.

