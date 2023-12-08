Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Offers 700 Scholarships To Pakistani Students

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Saudi Arabia offers 700 scholarships to Pakistani students

In a move aimed at fostering stronger ties and promoting educational collaboration, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has offered 700 scholarships to Pakistani students eager to pursue higher studies in diverse fields across educational institutions in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) In a move aimed at fostering stronger ties and promoting educational collaboration, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has offered 700 scholarships to Pakistani students eager to pursue higher studies in diverse fields across educational institutions in the country.

The country had earlier offered 600 scholarships which now have been increased to 700, a statement issued on Friday said.

Pakistani students can avail of these scholarships by applying through the 'Study in Saudi' electronic portal.

The portal provides a one-window comprehensive gateway for international students to apply and process applications for study in the Kingdom.

Three broad options are given in the portal for study in the Kingdom i.e. self-financed, partial scholarship and full scholarship. Students can apply for their desired degree which includes almost all disciplines except medical science.

The details are given on the website of Pakistan's Mission in Riyadh (http://pakistaninksa.com/education/) in both urdu and English languages.

A link of the 'Study in Saudi' is also given on our Mission's website (http://studyinsaudi.moe.gov.sa/).

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia All

Recent Stories

LESCO chief reviews O&M (T&G) report on system upg ..

LESCO chief reviews O&M (T&G) report on system upgradation

2 minutes ago
 FDA to accelerate recovery drive

FDA to accelerate recovery drive

3 minutes ago
 CS reviews preparations for general elections

CS reviews preparations for general elections

3 minutes ago
 TV channels bound to establish bureau offices in p ..

TV channels bound to establish bureau offices in provincial capitals: Caretaker ..

3 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa ..

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visits Ashraf Sugar Mills

19 minutes ago
 Dengue fever is curable: Dr.Ajaz Shaikh

Dengue fever is curable: Dr.Ajaz Shaikh

24 minutes ago
Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: ..

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

24 minutes ago
 Putin says he will run for re-election in 2024

Putin says he will run for re-election in 2024

25 minutes ago
 29 U19 women cricketers to undergo skills camp in ..

29 U19 women cricketers to undergo skills camp in Multan from Dec 10

27 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 11.9m from 532 defaulters i ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 11.9m from 532 defaulters in 24 hours

27 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Bro ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi visi ..

27 minutes ago
 DC visits park site, directs timely completion

DC visits park site, directs timely completion

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Education