SBBU conducts entry test for admission in BA.BS programme

Computer Based Entry Test for admission to Education Session 2022 in BA and BS Programs held on Saturday at Sanghar Campus

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Computer Based Entry Test for admission to education Session 2022 in BA and BS Programs held on Saturday at Sanghar Campus.

According to Directorate of Public Relations Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) as many as 250 eligible candidates were appeared in the entry tests in different departments of university including Information Technology, English and business Administration.

The process of Entry Tests would continue for two consecutive days during which University Administration has barred candidates to bring any electronic device, mobile or calculator in the examination hall.

IT expert Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh, Amadullah Hisbani, Safdar Jamali and other are monitoring the test process completely. Dr Naveed Aon, Bashir Lanjwani and Zaman Rathore also visited the Entry Test Center.