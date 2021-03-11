UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SBBU Organizes Discussion Program On Democratic Deviation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:04 PM

SBBU organizes discussion program on democratic deviation

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University in collaboration with Hanns Seidel Foundation organized a discussion program on the Topic of 'Democratic Deviation" between four groups of girls and boy students of the university

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University in collaboration with Hanns Seidel Foundation organized a discussion program on the Topic of 'Democratic Deviation" between four groups of girls and boy students of the university.

Students participating in the discussion said that corruption would not end until the government of Pakistan provides cultural, political and economic rights to provinces and nations of the country on the basis of justice and equality.

They said that deviation from federalism, denial of existence and sovereignty of nationalities and cultural and financial centralism is resulting in state crises. Participants said that despite 18th Amendment, the central and provincial governments have failed to implement it. They said that as a result Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa still lack basic amenities.

They said that no work is done in these provinces on health and higher education. Students said that employment is an issue for young persons, while facilities announced for women are restricted to just announcements.

They said that all provinces including Sindh can give constitutional face to their financial right by their effective representation in Council of Common Interest for which the government has to play its due role.

Representative Hanns Seidel Foundation Lal Zaman, Miss Tayyaba Sahar also took part in the discussion.

Prof Dr Liaqat Ali Zardari, , Dr Amir Ali Shah, Dr Munawar Zardari, Ayaz Jarah, Fahim Shaikh, Altaf Jakkhar, Prof Lala Rukh Baloch and other also exchanged their views.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Education Young Amir Ali Women All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Oil and gas sector to less likely witness signific ..

21 minutes ago

Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation lays ..

21 minutes ago

San Marino May Consider Vaccinating Italian Commut ..

1 minute ago

Germany Reiterates Commitment to Atomic Phaseout P ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

1 minute ago

Around 190 senior citizens vaccinated during first ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.