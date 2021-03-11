SBBU organizes discussion program on democratic deviation

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University in collaboration with Hanns Seidel Foundation organized a discussion program on the Topic of 'Democratic Deviation" between four groups of girls and boy students of the university

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University in collaboration with Hanns Seidel Foundation organized a discussion program on the Topic of 'Democratic Deviation" between four groups of girls and boy students of the university.

Students participating in the discussion said that corruption would not end until the government of Pakistan provides cultural, political and economic rights to provinces and nations of the country on the basis of justice and equality.

They said that deviation from federalism, denial of existence and sovereignty of nationalities and cultural and financial centralism is resulting in state crises. Participants said that despite 18th Amendment, the central and provincial governments have failed to implement it. They said that as a result Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa still lack basic amenities.

They said that no work is done in these provinces on health and higher education. Students said that employment is an issue for young persons, while facilities announced for women are restricted to just announcements.

They said that all provinces including Sindh can give constitutional face to their financial right by their effective representation in Council of Common Interest for which the government has to play its due role.

Representative Hanns Seidel Foundation Lal Zaman, Miss Tayyaba Sahar also took part in the discussion.

Prof Dr Liaqat Ali Zardari, , Dr Amir Ali Shah, Dr Munawar Zardari, Ayaz Jarah, Fahim Shaikh, Altaf Jakkhar, Prof Lala Rukh Baloch and other also exchanged their views.