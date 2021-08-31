SBBU to conduct annual examination under SOPs from Ist-September

Directorate of Public Relations of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) has announced through a notification for annual examinations

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Directorate of Public Relations of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) has announced through a notification for annual examinations.

It said that the annual examinations for 2020 of B.A/B.Sc./B.Com (Pass) Part-I & II and M.A/M.Com (Previous & Final) in all 32 affiliated (Boys & Girls) degree colleges of four districts including Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze,Sanghar and Dadu will be conducted from 1st September, 2021 with adherence to strict SOPs.

In the regard a meeting was held under the supervision of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad with External Head Invigilators to finalize arrangements and measures to conduct the exams in a transparent manner.

Meeting unanimously decided to impose section 144 in the premises of 21 examination centers and no student will be allowed to enter examination centers without wearing a mask and inoculated against coronavirus and carrying mobile phones..