UrduPoint.com

SBBU Vice Chancellor Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 12:58 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), Shaheed Benazirabad Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

He said that Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was a great asset to the nation who played a key role in making the defence of Pakistan unconquerable.

The Vice Chancellor said that the nation would remember the valuable services of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan in enhancing the defence capabilities of Pakistan.

