The Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Shaheed Benazirabad, Prof. Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani has regularized, permanently posted university teachers discharging their duties honestly and with dedication

The teachers regularized on orders of Vice Chancellor include Prof Dr Liaquat Ali Zardari (Grade-21), Associate Prof Dr Muhammad Afzal Kamboh (Grade-20), Assistant Prof Dr Muhammad Ghulam Mohyuddin Solangi and Dr Zahid Hussain Channa (Grade-19), Lecturer Dr Abdul Ghaffar Kumbhar (Grade-18), Salar Hussain Sahrayani, Hina Bhambhro, Shehzad Ali Khaskheli, Faheemuddin Shaikh, Imran Khan Jatoi, Sehrish Asif, Asghar Ali and Zaheer Abbas.

On the other hand Assistant Librarian Aajiz Ali Baladi (Grade-17) and Assistant Controller Zahid Hussain Bhangwar (Grade-17) are also included in the regularized list.

Convener Regularized Committee SBBU Registrar Najmuddin Soho, Secretary Asif Ali Zardari, Syndicate members Dr Tayyaba Zareef, Dr Shadi Khan Larik and Aftab Ali Zardari were present on the occasion.

The Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani has expressed hope that the regularized teaching and non teaching staff would continue to discharge their duties with dedication and honesty.