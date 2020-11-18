UrduPoint.com
SBBWU Organizes Training Workshop On Research Methodology, Synopsis Writing

Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:09 PM

SBBWU organizes training workshop on research methodology, synopsis writing

The Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Wednesday organized a two-Day training workshop on research methodology and synopsis writing for the faculty and students of affiliated colleges at Government Girls Degree College Parachinar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Wednesday organized a two-Day training workshop on research methodology and synopsis writing for the faculty and students of affiliated colleges at Government Girls Degree College Parachinar.

The workshop was attended by 85 participants including faculty members and students of Govt. Girls Degree Colleges.

The objective of the training was to equip the participants with the main components of a research framework including problem statement, ethical considerations, sampling and data analysis techniques, within the quantitative, qualitative and mixed methods research approaches to conduct their own small scale research.

The resource person Assistant Professor Department of English Beenish Asmatullah, Assistant Professor Department of Zoology Dr Rabea Ejaz, Assistant Professor Department of Political Science Dr Sadia Fayyaz and Assistant Professor Department of urdu Antal Zia led engaging and thought-provoking sessions.

The speakers apprised the participants about tools and resources to choose a research design for a topic and generate appropriate questions, plan and design a research thesis relevant to their area of expertise and understand the key characteristics of research.

Deputy Registrar Affiliations and Monitoring Tashfeen Zia and Additional Director Colleges, Higher education Department, KP Muhammad Roz Khan were also present on the occasion.

At the end of the workshop certificates and souvenirs were awarded to the guests, participants, resource persons and the organizers.

