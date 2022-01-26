UrduPoint.com

SBBWU Playing Key Role In Women's Empowerment: Professor Sultana

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 04:31 PM

SBBWU playing key role in women's empowerment: Professor Sultana

Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU), Professor Dr. Razia Sultana on Wednesday said that the university will be among the top 10 universities of Pakistan in next five years due to hard work and professional dedication of teaching staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU), Professor Dr. Razia Sultana on Wednesday said that the university will be among the top 10 universities of Pakistan in next five years due to hard work and professional dedication of teaching staff.

Addressing the annual convocation, she said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University was playing important role in women empowerment for the last 17 years.

She said that most of the faculty members in the university are PhD degree holders and highly qualified, adding main function of universities is to promote culture of research.

Professor Dr. Razia Sultana said that the university has produced 10 PhD and 60 M.

Phil scholars in last two years which is great achievement of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University.

She said presently the university was working on 29 research projects and university will present commercial products soon.

She said that Kamyab Jawan Program was also launched from the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University.

Dr. Razia Sultana congratulated the graduates for achieving a milestone and making their parents and teachers proud and said that the graduates of the university can compete not only in country but all over the world.

She advised graduates must strive hard to become good professionals and human beings and must show tolerance in their professional and personal life.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Women All From Top

Recent Stories

Guinea sentences 17 to life over deadly ethnic cla ..

Guinea sentences 17 to life over deadly ethnic clashes

30 seconds ago
 Police fulfilling its responsibility of protecting ..

Police fulfilling its responsibility of protecting kids from polio: RPO

32 seconds ago
 National Metrological Institute Bill 2022 passed u ..

National Metrological Institute Bill 2022 passed unanimously

33 seconds ago
 Three injured in roof collapse

Three injured in roof collapse

36 seconds ago
 EU court annuls 1-bn-euro antitrust fine against I ..

EU court annuls 1-bn-euro antitrust fine against Intel

8 minutes ago
 China's overnight's Shibor interbank rate lower We ..

China's overnight's Shibor interbank rate lower Wednesday

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>