PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU), Professor Dr. Razia Sultana on Wednesday said that the university will be among the top 10 universities of Pakistan in next five years due to hard work and professional dedication of teaching staff.

Addressing the annual convocation, she said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University was playing important role in women empowerment for the last 17 years.

She said that most of the faculty members in the university are PhD degree holders and highly qualified, adding main function of universities is to promote culture of research.

Professor Dr. Razia Sultana said that the university has produced 10 PhD and 60 M.

Phil scholars in last two years which is great achievement of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University.

She said presently the university was working on 29 research projects and university will present commercial products soon.

She said that Kamyab Jawan Program was also launched from the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University.

Dr. Razia Sultana congratulated the graduates for achieving a milestone and making their parents and teachers proud and said that the graduates of the university can compete not only in country but all over the world.

She advised graduates must strive hard to become good professionals and human beings and must show tolerance in their professional and personal life.