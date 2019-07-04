Schedule of E-transfer for teachers released

The Education Department has released a schedule for receiving applications for inter-district e-transfer of teachers

A spokesman for the education department said that teachers could submit their applications online from July 8 to 14 while first waiting list for e-transfer will be displayed on July 16.

The objection against first list will be received and redressed from July 17 to 23 after which second waiting list will be released on July 25.

The objections against second list will be redressed from July 26 to 29 and the final list of the teachers for inter-district e-transfer orders would be displayed on July 31, he added.