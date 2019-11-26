UrduPoint.com
Scholars Discussion Forum Set Up At AIOUs Library

A colloquium, scholars discussion forum has been set up here at the Central Library, main Campus of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for providing an opportunity to students and academicians to promote their research work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :A colloquium, scholars discussion forum has been set up here at the Central Library, main Campus of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for providing an opportunity to students and academicians to promote their research work.

The colloquium is a regular facility that could be availed by the students of the AIOU and other educational institutions as well, said in-charge Central Library Shah Farrukh on Tuesday.

According to the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, the Central Library is being updated to promote research culture in the country, through the use of new technology.

The library has recently undertaken a human-books series that aimed at providing opportunities to books authors to elaborate their writing and share the same with the students.

The authors were invited off and on to project their scholarly work for the academic use. The Central Library also facilitates the students to update their thesis with use of its online and digitalized resources.

The Central Library has also set up literary desk to guide the students for collecting their required relevant material. The library has also updated its PHD lab, by installing the latest software for providing qualitative and qualitative data to the students for conducting their research work.

The AIOU has been linked its Central Library with modernised and automation system and it provides best possible facilities to the readers through online automatic digital network.

The library has thousands of print and non-print materials to provide academic facilities to the students and teachers. It provides internship�facilities to students as well to get themselves aware of the library working.

Meanwhile, the university is also engaged in strengthening its library network at the regional level. Each library at its regional office will also have textbooks and other relevant reading material for the students' use and their guidance.

