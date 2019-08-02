Scholars emphasize on research aimed at service of mankind

(@FahadShabbir)

National and international scholars and researchers have mandated research for enhance quality paradigms, upgrade life and ameliorate human condition all over the globe and emphasized that service of mankind should serve as cynosure of all research engagement world over

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :National and international scholars and researchers have mandated research for enhance quality paradigms, upgrade life and ameliorate human condition all over the globe and emphasized that service of mankind should serve as cynosure of all research engagement world over.

They further suggested, while speaking at the first International Workshop on "Action and Qualitative Research" jointly organized by Sindh University Institute of business Administration and Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) on Friday, that the given efforts should also be brought into action as an antidote against rising poverty, unemployment and other deadly problems faced by humanity.

The international seminar has been the first of its kind hosted by IBA University of Sindh in forty years of the institute annals; wherein, two international academicians of world repute Dr. John Anderson, Professor, Department of People and Technology; Space, Place, Mobility and Urban Studies, Roskilde University, Denmark and Tom Holmgaard Borsen, Associate Professor Planning, Anthropology and Sustainable Design, Alborg University, Denmark enlightened the audience on the workshop theme.

In his presidential remarks, the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Fateh Muhammad Burfat observed that almost all problems confronting man in the modern times were created by men themselves and men must accept and uphold the responsibility to resolve the same.

Research is most rapid, reliable and authentic instrument to find answers to the complexities the planet earth suffers today, he said.

Dr. Burfat also extended warm welcome to the visiting European scholars, thanked them for their time and effort and felicitated the organizers upon successful organization of the workshop.

Dr. Anderson elaborated multiple dimensions and dynamics of action research and convincingly traced out its inevitable links to social development, illustrating as to how research would pave the path for industrial and corporate uplift; and consequently lead towards bringing into being lucrative job markets while Dr. Tom Borsen highlighted the methodologies, research review practices, and execution of study projects.

The workshop culminated at an intellectually-exciting interaction in form of question and answers.

The Director IBA University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah, workshop coordinators Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jariko, Dr. Tania Mushtaq and Institute faculty Dr. Intizar Hussain Lashari were also present during the interface.