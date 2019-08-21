Scholars pay tribute to Dr. N.A Baloch

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Dr. N.A Baloch Research Chair, University of Sindh Jamshoro here on Wednesday organized a lecture programme on the topic "Academic and Literary Services of Dr. N.A Baloch" at Shaikh Ayaz auditorium of Faculty of Arts of the varsity.

The programme was presided over by the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat while noted scholar and researcher Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Soomro was the Keynote Speaker.

The Vice Chancellor in his presidential remarks, observed that Dr. Baloch was a luminous tower of academic light who laid the foundation of scientific research in Sindh. "I am absolutely convinced in asserting that Dr. N.A Baloch was essentially a man of incomparable and unsurpassable intellectual intelligence and curiosity", he said and added that Dr. N.A. Baloch always believed in first-hand, in-person exploration of historical phenomena as an authentic source of investigation. This was the reason that Dr. N.A. Baloch travelled extensively traversing entire width and breadth of Pakistan and the world, he added.

Congratulating the Chair Director Dr. Tehmina Mufti, Dr. Burfat said that more lectures covering diverse dimensions of personality and works of Dr. N.A Baloch should be organized by the Chair to honor, preserve and promote the achievements of the legendary scholar.

Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Soomro paying rich tribute to the VC Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat upon re-activating the otherwise almost dysfunctional Dr. N.A Baloch Research Chair for the past eight years; said that literary annals of Sindh for one hundred fifty years bore in-erasable knowledge, wisdom and scholarship imprints of icons like Dr.

N.A Baloch, Mirza Qaleech Beg, Dr. Daudpota, Dr. Gurbakhshani and Dr. Bheru Mal Meharchand.

"Dr. NA Baloch's research input encompasses morphology, phonology, lexicography, classical poetry, folklore music, flora, fauna, plant life, marine world and scores of other indigenous cultural facets of historical Sindhi society," Dr. Soomro informed.

Dr. Muhammad Sharif Baloch son of Dr. NA Baloch in his remarks said that his great father Dr. Baloch loved Sindh and Pakistan beyond any comparison, adding that Dr. Burfat had done an academic feat by restoring the Chair to its intended glory.

"My father was an arduous, honest and indefatigable scholar of unparalleled eminence who I saw burning midnight oil to serve Sindh", Dr. Sharif maintained.

Earlier, eminent literati Gul Muhammad Umrani shared with audience profile of the Keynote Speaker while Chair Director Prof. Dr. Tehmina Mufti presented welcome note. Illustrious anchorperson Nasir Mirza moderated the proceedings of the event.

Later, board of Governors of the Chair met under the chairmanship of the VC Dr. Burfat and discussed important matters relating to the Chair and made significant decisions in the future chair perspective.

Those who were in attendance in the meeting included Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro, Director Finance Dr. Hakim Ali Mahesar Dr. Tahmina Mufti, Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Soomro, Dr. Muhammad Idrees Sindhi, Dr. Muhammad Sharif Baloch, Dr. Muhammad Ali Manjhi, Gul Muhammad Umrani, Dr. Asad Jamal Palli, Dr. Anwar Figar Hakro, Dr. Sumera Umrani and Muhammad Arshad Shaikh.