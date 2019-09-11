Scholarship cheques distributed among 52 University of Karachi students

University of Karachi (KU) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday distributed scholarship cheques among 52 students of M. Phil and PhD program at a ceremony held at the KU Applied Economics Research Centre

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :University of Karachi KU ) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday distributed scholarship cheques among 52 students of M. Phil and PhD program at a ceremony held at the KU Applied Economics Research Centre.

The students received the cheques of the first tranche of four months (January-April 2019).

As per the scholarship program 2019, 36 students enrolled in M. Phil program would get Rs 8,000 per month for one year while Rs 10,000 each per month would be distributed among 16 PhD students for the next two years.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that researchers must keep in mind that their work should refer and influence the socio-economic indicators of the society.

He advised the students to focus on studies and pay attention towards providing durable solutions to social and economic problems of the city and the country.

"You should work with an agenda that your work will be the source of betterment of the society." Dr. Khalid mentioned that better utilisation of resources could be possible if "we conduct good research-based studies and we have to expand our vision to achieve bigger tasks.

" The KU Vice Chancellor said that not only students but everyone should be punctual in their lives and committed to their work.

He hoped that the KU would get more support from the philanthropists and would be able to award more scholarships to its students.

Earlier, In-charge of Students Financial Aid Office, KU, Dr Ghazal Khawaja said that 100 applications were received from M. Phil students while 34 PhD students had also applied for the scholarship program.

She mentioned that 10-member committee after evaluating all the documents of the students short listed the candidates who were awarded with the scholarship cheques during the event.

She informed that the students would get Rs. 10,000 in addition to the scholarships if their research paper gets published in any reputable journal and course supervisor authorised the impact factor of that particular research paper.