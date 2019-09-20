UrduPoint.com
Scholarships Distributed Among 593 Government College For Women University Faisalabad Students

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 09:16 PM

Scholarships distributed among 593 Government College for Women University Faisalabad students

The scholarships of Rs 10.4 million were distributed among 593 students of the Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) here Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :The scholarships of Rs 10.4 million were distributed among 593 students of the Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) here Friday.

Addressing the ceremony, GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq congratulated the students and urged them to focus on learning modern knowledge as they had to play their role in national and economic development of the country.

She said the financial aid office of the university distributed scholarships worth Rs 45 million every year among its students under Need Base Scholarship programme so that the needy but talented student could continue their education.

Registrar GCWUF Zill-e-Huma Nazli, Students Financial Aid Officer Asma Zaheer and others were also present.

