School admin directed to follow SOPs

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed school administration to follow standard operating procedure (SOPs) of coronavirus.

During surprise visit of Government Boys High school Jahania here on Saturday, deputy commissioner said that educational institutes were being opened step wise to continue education of students.

He said that educational institutes were closed in order to control coronavirus from spreading. He urged teachers to pay special focus on delivery of education.

He also checked attendance of students and teachers. He also directed administration to ensure best cleanliness arrangements in school and washrooms.

Later, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi also visited vegetable market to check prices of commodities.

Assistant Commissioner Babar Suleman and other officers concerned were also present on the occasion.