School Admission Campaign Started At Lower Dir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 08:46 PM

The district education authorities have started a school admission campaign for the year 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The district education authorities have started a school admission campaign for the year 2023.

The authorities have urged parents to enroll their children in schools and help the government in its initiatives to increase literacy rate and promote education.

Civil society, media, and political workers have also been urged to be aware people about the significance of education and the benefits of an educated society.

