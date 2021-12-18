UrduPoint.com

School Closures Must Be Avoided Whenever Possible: UNICEF Official Amid Rising Omicron Cases

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 12:17 PM

School closures must be avoided whenever possible: UNICEF official amid rising Omicron cases

Despite the rise in the cases of COVID-19 due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant, nationwide school closures should be avoided whenever possible, Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) has said

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Despite the rise in the cases of COVID-19 due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant, nationwide school closures should be avoided whenever possible, Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) has said.

"When COVID-19 community transmission increases and stringent public health measures become a necessity, schools must be the last places to close and the first to re-open", Ms. Fore argued.

The new cases are being fueled, increasingly, by Omicron; the new variant of concern that public health experts and scientists are working hard to understand and assess.

Amid rising uncertainty, many governments are weighing whether to keep schools open.

Ms. Fore said that one thing was certain: "Another wave of widespread school closures would be disastrous for children." For Ms. Fore, "the evidence is clear" and further prolonged, nationwide school closures, resulting in limited resources for students, teachers and parents - and lack of access to remote learning - would have serious consequences.

"(These closures) have wiped out decades of progress in education and rendered childhood unrecognizable.

A shadow pandemic of child labour, child marriage and mental health issues has taken hold", Ms. Fore said.

Beyond lost learning, the UNICEF chief said, children have also become less safe by being excluded from a school environment, missing out on daily in-person interactions with friends, access to healthcare, and, too often, their only nutritious meal of the day.

According to the UN agency, this generation of schoolchildren could collectively lose $ 17 trillion in potential lifetime earnings.

Addressing how to solve this challenge, Ms. Fore said that "mitigation measures in schools are effective" and authorities "must use this knowledge to do everything" to keep schools open.

Member States "must also increase investments in digital connectivity to make sure that no child is left behind", she added.

Ms. Fore concluded by saying that "2022 cannot be yet another year of disrupted learning.""It needs to be the year that education, and the best interests of children, take precedence", she added.

Related Topics

United Nations Education Marriage Progress From Best Labour

Recent Stories

Here is a look of Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif on Va ..

Here is a look of Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif on Valima Day

few seconds
 French Government Statistics Show Unvaccinated Rep ..

French Government Statistics Show Unvaccinated Represent 38% of COVID Deaths in ..

21 seconds ago
 Curry stars again in nervy win over Celtics, T'Wol ..

Curry stars again in nervy win over Celtics, T'Wolves sink Lakers

11 minutes ago
 2nd phase of RED campaign progressing successfully ..

2nd phase of RED campaign progressing successfully in Kasur

11 minutes ago
 ANALYSIS - US Military Withdrawal Likely to Streng ..

ANALYSIS - US Military Withdrawal Likely to Strengthen Militants in Iraq

11 minutes ago
 Twenty-one films screened at EUFF: official

Twenty-one films screened at EUFF: official

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.