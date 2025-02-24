Open Menu

School Councils Activated In Khanewal To Improve Educational Standards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 08:06 PM

The school councils across Khanewal district have been activated to ensure better governance and improve the quality of education

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The school councils across Khanewal district have been activated to ensure better governance and improve the quality of education.

A meeting regarding the school councils was held in the committee room under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the upcoming matriculation examinations will be made completely transparent. To maintain the integrity of the exams, sensitive examination centers in the district will be equipped with video cameras, she added.

The DC directed that all necessary requirements for the examination centers be shared immediately to ensure smooth operations.

She also stressed the need to accelerate work on alumni projects to strengthen the education sector.

She reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to improving the management of educational institutions, ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to enhance the learning environment. The Deputy Commissioner reiterated that the government is dedicated to providing the best facilities for students and teachers alike.

These initiatives are expected to bring significant improvements in the education system of Khanewal, ensuring transparency in examinations and better facilities for students, she added.

