School Education Deptt Directs CEOs Against Irrelevant Assignments To IT Teachers

Tue 28th April 2020 | 02:45 PM

School Education department directed Chief Executive officers (CEOs) DEA not to give irrelevant assignments to Information Technology (IT) or Computer teachers on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :School Education department directed Chief Executive officers (CEOs) DEA not to give irrelevant assignments to Information Technology (IT) or Computer teachers on Tuesday.

In a letter sent to all CEO of District Education Authority (DEA) across the province, the school education department instructed that IT teachers should not given any irrelevant assignment like data entry or clerical work.

The prime duty of an IT or Computer teacher is to impart education to students, the letter said adding that such instructions are not being followed in letter and spirit which is not tolerable.

It is, once again, directed that no irrelevant task other than teaching be assigned to IT teachers, concluded the letter.

It merits mentioning here that govt schools teachers have been complaining against irrelevant assignments given to them time and again in the past.

