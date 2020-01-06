School education Deptt extends winter vacation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The School Education Department Monday extended the winter vacation for public and private schools across the province from January 7 to 12.

An official source told APP that the decision has been made keeping in view inclement weather conditions and chilly winter.

He said that the schools would reopen on Monday, January 13, adding that dipping temperature owing to rain was one of the reasons for vacation extension.

Earlier, the school education department had announced winter vacation from Dec 20, 2019 to January 5, 2020 for public and private school. The notification for extension of vacation was issued on Monday.