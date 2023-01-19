UrduPoint.com

School Inaugurated At Bajaur Under ALP Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 05:57 PM

School inaugurated at Bajaur under ALP program

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bajaur on Thursday inaugurated Girls Primary School in tehsil Khar which was established under Alternate Learning Pathways (ALP) Program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bajaur on Thursday inaugurated Girls Primary school in tehsil Khar which was established under Alternate Learning Pathways (ALP) Program.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner was briefed about the working of educational institutions being established under ALP Program.

He was told that 79 ALP centers have been established in district Bajaur among which 26 are for male students and 15 for female students. It was told that 21 feeder schools have also been set up in which 3200 students were getting education.

DC appreciated initiatives being taken under ALP programs and hoped that it would change the entire scenario of education in Bajaur tribal district.

Related Topics

Education Male

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed attends graduation of Silver Jubi ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends graduation of Silver Jubilee batch at UoS

2 seconds ago
 National dialogue, book-launch seminar on 'Educati ..

National dialogue, book-launch seminar on 'Education policies in Pakistan' organ ..

5 minutes ago
 10kg bag of wheat flour being sold at Rs 648 in Ba ..

10kg bag of wheat flour being sold at Rs 648 in Bahawalpur

5 minutes ago
 Marriage grants cheques distributed among police p ..

Marriage grants cheques distributed among police personnel

5 minutes ago
 Maj Gen Saeed-ul-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup: F ..

Maj Gen Saeed-ul-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup: FG/Din Polo victorious

8 minutes ago
 Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) saves over R ..

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) saves over Rs 2.68b by reducing 1.1pc line ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.