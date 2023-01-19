School inaugurated at Bajaur under ALP program

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bajaur on Thursday inaugurated Girls Primary school in tehsil Khar which was established under Alternate Learning Pathways (ALP) Program.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner was briefed about the working of educational institutions being established under ALP Program.

He was told that 79 ALP centers have been established in district Bajaur among which 26 are for male students and 15 for female students. It was told that 21 feeder schools have also been set up in which 3200 students were getting education.

DC appreciated initiatives being taken under ALP programs and hoped that it would change the entire scenario of education in Bajaur tribal district.