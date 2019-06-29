'School teachers to receive transfer orders on mobile phones'

For the first time in the history of the department, public school teachers have been provided a facility to apply for transfer via mobile phones, making the process simpler, efficient and transparent

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :For the first time in the history of the department, public school teachers have been provided a facility to apply for transfer via mobile phones, making the process simpler, efficient and transparent.

Teachers have online access to individual transfer applications, score calculation formula, wait-lists, sanctioned posts at each school as well as designation/post-based transfer eligibility.

The e-transfer system also has built-in checks, that encourage teachers to apply for posts where there are teachers shortage.

This platform has been developed in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB). The response to the e-transfer system has been overwhelming.

A total of 32,231 applicants applied for within-district transfers this year, contesting for 20,162 posts. In all, applicants submitted over 82,000 transfer preferences.

Electronic transfer orders with QR-codes have been automatically generated via the e-Transfer system for almost 18,000 applicants, after detailed document verification of successful applicants, by district education authorities.

Teachers receive a copy of their transfer orders on their mobile phones.

Chairing an event in this regard, Minister, School Education Dr Murad Raas, said that the e-transfer system was a transformative initiative by the government, to tackle process inefficiencies associated with the outdated, overburdened and unsustainable traditional mechanisms that were delay-prone, and highly dependent on officials.

The minister congratulated the school education department for taking this initiative.

The event was attended by the secretary School Education and key officials from the School Education Department and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).