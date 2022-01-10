UrduPoint.com

School Timings Adjusted To Ensure Smooth Traffic Flow In Capital

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 02:30 PM

School timings adjusted to ensure smooth traffic flow in Capital

District Administration Islamabad has approved the recommendation of the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) and adjusted the school timings to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city especially during peak hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :District Administration Islamabad has approved the recommendation of the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) and adjusted the school timings to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city especially during peak hours.

According to police spokesman, the office of district administration has issued the notification regarding changes in school timings. Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Yunus, the SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal requested Deputy Commissioner Office for adjustment in timings of various schools to avoid traffic mess in peak hours.

Following this request, the Deputy Commissioner Office has issued the notification and new timings would be applicable with effect from January 10, 2022 on 24 educational institutions located at PWD, DHA Phase-II, Rawat and G.T Road.

The educational institutions on G.

T road including Dare-e-Irqam school, National Public Secondary School, the City School, Headstart School, Concordia College, Roots International College, Beacon House School System, Global School System, Superior College, City Grammar School and Concept School would follow new timings.

Likewise, the educational institutions at Kahuta road including Beacon House School System, Faith School System, Islamic School System and Islamabad Model School have adjusted their timings.

Moreover, Allied School at Kak Pul Islamabad, Links School, Benchmark School system, Apex education System and Beacon House School System at PWD Market would follow timings notified by Deputy Commissioner Office.

ITP's spokesperson said that this step would help ensure smooth traffic flow on various busy roads and avoid inconvenience to citizens.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Education Road Traffic Concordia Superior Kahuta January Market From

Recent Stories

Romanian PM lauds Pakistan's role in context of Af ..

Romanian PM lauds Pakistan's role in context of Afghan situation

21 minutes ago
 vivo V23e Offers Features That Will Revolutionise ..

Vivo V23e Offers Features That Will Revolutionise the Way You Look at Selfie Sma ..

29 minutes ago
 PCB signs landmark TV broadcast agreement with ARY ..

PCB signs landmark TV broadcast agreement with ARY-PTV consortium

29 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Calls on CSTO to Discuss Tajikistan

Lukashenko Calls on CSTO to Discuss Tajikistan

2 minutes ago
 Developments in Kazakhstan Not First And Not Last ..

Developments in Kazakhstan Not First And Not Last Attempt at Foreign Interferenc ..

2 minutes ago
 Warriors celebrate Thompson's long-awaited NBA ret ..

Warriors celebrate Thompson's long-awaited NBA return with win

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.