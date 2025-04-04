Open Menu

School Timings Changed In Lahore Ahead Of PSL 10th Edition

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 04, 2025 | 01:05 PM

School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th edition

New timings will apply to schools located near Gaddafi Stadium and surrounding areas in Lahore

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2025) The school timings in Lahore have been changed ahead of fast approaching Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10th edition.

Punjab School education department issued a notification regarding the new timings.

The new timings would apply to the schools located near Gaddafi Stadium and surrounding areas including Gulberg, Model Town, Ishhra, Jail road and Ferozepur road.

The notification further stated that the schools in Shadman, Canal Road, Upper Mall, and Zahoor Elahi Road would also follow the new schedule, with school hours set from 7:00am to 12:00pm.

The notification also shared the schedule for PSL matches, which would take place from March 28 to April 21. PSL matches in Lahore are scheduled to start from April 24 to May 18 on different days.

All PSL matches in Lahore will be day-night matches, starting at 7:00 PM. Additionally, practice matches for the ICC Women’s cricket World Cup qualifiers will begin today in Lahore. The final qualifier match of the Women’s Cricket World Cup will be held in Lahore on April 19.

