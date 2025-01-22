School uniforms distribution among students in Layyah district

The Innova Group continued its drive to distribute school uniforms to underprivileged students studying in public schools across Layyah district, here on Wednesday

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Innova Group continued its drive to distribute school uniforms to underprivileged students studying in public schools across Layyah district, here on Wednesday.

A ceremony at Chowk Azam was chaired by Malik Atif Ora, Zonal Manager of Innova Agri Solutions, along with Shahbaz Qureshi, President of the Press Club, and Kashif Jabbar. They handed out uniforms to students, symbolising a commitment to social responsibility and community service.

According to Malik Atif the initiative will soon be completed, covering more than 4,500 students in Chowk Azam and Chobara tehsils of Layyah. "For the past seven years, we have been distributing school uniforms to deserving students with full transparency. We are deeply grateful to school administrations and teachers who identify eligible children based on merit and help us reach them efficiently. This year, we will ensure more than 4,500 children receive uniforms," he stated.