Schools Affiliated With Sindh University Changes Timings Amid Cold Wave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2024 | 09:43 PM

Schools affiliated with Sindh University changes timings amid cold wave

In response to a directive from the provincial minister of education, Dr N.A. Baloch Model School Hyderabad and Syed Panah Ali Shah Model School Jamshoro, affiliated with Sindh University (SU), have changed their timings due to the intense cold wave prevailing across the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024)

The spokesperson of SU revealed that as per the new schedule, both schools will commence their classes at 9:00 am. Additionally, a notification issued by the Registrar's office indicates that these timings will remain effective until January 31st.

